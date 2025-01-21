Trump's Interest in Greenland: A Controversial Pursuit for Control
U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated his interest in controlling Greenland, citing international security concerns, during his second term as president. Despite Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede's firm stance against the territory's sale, Trump is considering military or economic measures to acquire it.
In a bold declaration, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his ambition to bring Greenland under American control, citing pivotal international security concerns.
These remarks emerged as Trump signed executive orders in the White House, inaugurating his second term. His intention to incorporate Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, has been a focus since his re-election in November.
Meanwhile, Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, remains firm on the island's stance against any sale, insisting that the future of Greenland should be decided by its people.
