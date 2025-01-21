Trump Pardons Jan. 6 Participants in Unprecedented Move

In a sweeping use of presidential clemency powers, former President Donald Trump on Monday pardoned or shortened the sentences of nearly all individuals criminally charged for their roles in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. Among those benefiting from Trump's actions are 14 members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, groups linked to seditious conspiracy.

This development marks an end to extensive investigations by federal authorities into the events surrounding the riot, which aimed to impede the certification of President Joe Biden's electoral victory. Critics have viewed Trump's move as solidifying his comeback on the political stage, although he faced bipartisan condemnation and legal challenges post-riot.

The clemency comes despite opposition from key figures, including Trump's attorney general nominee Pam Bondi and Vice President JD Vance, who emphasized severe consequences for those who committed violence during the riot. More than 1,100 individuals have faced charges related to the riot, underscoring the scale of the incident and the subsequent Justice Department investigations.

