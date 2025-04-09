Left Menu

Delhi Court Halts Further Investigation Against Law Minister in 2020 Riots Case

A Delhi court has temporarily halted a further investigation order against Law Minister Kapil Mishra related to the 2020 riots case. The decision follows Mishra's appeal against a prior magisterial order. The court has also issued a notice to the complainant, seeking a response by April 21.

A Delhi court has placed a temporary hold on an investigation into Law Minister Kapil Mishra's alleged involvement in the February 2020 riots in the city. The stay order is effective until April 21, allowing time for further legal procedures.

This development follows Mishra's legal challenge against a magisterial court's decision, which cited a need for additional inquiry into his role. The court has also issued a notice to Mohammad Ilyas, the complainant, asking him to submit a response by the stipulated date.

Delhi Police have argued that Kapil Mishra played no part in the riots. They assert the investigation into him was a deliberate attempt to deflect blame. Initially triggered by protests against the citizenship law on February 24, 2020, the violence claimed 53 lives and injured many others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

