Trump Teases Universal Tariffs Amid Economic Strategy Talks

On Monday, President Donald Trump proposed the concept of universal tariffs, indicating it as a potential measure to protect American jobs and companies. While he acknowledged the U.S. is not yet prepared to implement such tariffs, Trump emphasized their role in curbing foreign entities from exploiting American resources.

In a move that could reshape the global economic landscape, President Donald Trump on Monday hinted at the possibility of implementing universal tariffs. Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump expressed concerns about foreign companies exploiting American resources and jobs.

The President described these tariffs as a means to protect the U.S. economy, citing foreign entities 'stealing' wealth and jobs from the United States. However, he acknowledged that the country was not yet ready to execute such measures.

Floating this idea shortly after taking office, Trump highlighted the need to shield American businesses from international competitors he perceives as injurious to U.S. interests.

