Left Menu

Trump's New Mandate: Back to Office or Bust

President Donald Trump has mandated the return of federal workers to the office full-time, reversing remote work trends from the COVID-19 pandemic. This move could erode civil service protections, leading to potential ideological purges. The decision faces expected legal pushback and controversy over federal workforce management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:25 IST
Trump's New Mandate: Back to Office or Bust
Trump

In a bold move reversing pandemic-era policies, President Donald Trump has ordered federal employees back to the office, overturning remote work practices put in place due to COVID-19. The decision aligns with the reintroduction of 'Schedule F,' aimed at revamping civil service protections.

If enforced, these measures could dismantle legal safeguards preventing ideological purges of mid-level officials, giving the President more control over federal employment. Critics argue it undermines job security, positioning Trump's loyalists in key roles, while unions prepare for a legal showdown.

The order comes with additional strategies, including a hiring freeze and the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), intended to streamline government operations. However, experts warn this could lead to a loss of workforce talent and diminish government service quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Central Asia Inflation: The Impact of Global Shocks and Domestic Policy Responses

Innovative Financing for EMDEs: Tackling Climate Challenges with Scalable Tools

Portfolio Adjustment Costs: A New Lens on Currency Market Dynamics and Returns

Mapping Mozambique's Agriculture: Technology, Challenges, and the Road to Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025