Trump's New Mandate: Back to Office or Bust

In a bold move reversing pandemic-era policies, President Donald Trump has ordered federal employees back to the office, overturning remote work practices put in place due to COVID-19. The decision aligns with the reintroduction of 'Schedule F,' aimed at revamping civil service protections.

If enforced, these measures could dismantle legal safeguards preventing ideological purges of mid-level officials, giving the President more control over federal employment. Critics argue it undermines job security, positioning Trump's loyalists in key roles, while unions prepare for a legal showdown.

The order comes with additional strategies, including a hiring freeze and the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), intended to streamline government operations. However, experts warn this could lead to a loss of workforce talent and diminish government service quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)