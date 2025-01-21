Pardon Power Play: Trump's Controversial Executive Actions Stir Debate

In a move that ignited a firestorm of criticism from lawmakers, former President Donald Trump issued pardons for 1,500 defendants on Inauguration Day. Among those pardoned were leaders of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers organizations, heightening tensions over the impact of his decisions on national safety and justice.

The pardons were part of a larger suite of executive orders signed by Trump, showcasing his aggressive approach to wielding presidential power. The initiatives included severe immigration crackdowns, environmental policy rollbacks, and significant shifts in trade agreements, which have already begun to influence domestic and international landscapes.

Despite facing ire from various political factions, Trump’s actions have seemingly bolstered his own ventures, with a cryptocurrency he launched seeing immense growth. As debates over his policies continue, the long-term effects of these decisions on the U.S. governance and global relations remain a pivotal topic of discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)