Left Menu

Chinese Stocks Cautiously Rise Amid Trade Uncertainty

Chinese stocks and yuan saw a tentative rise as Trump refrained from imposing new tariffs on China during his inauguration. Despite a relief in markets, Trump's moves indicate potential for future tariffs. Meanwhile, Chinese tech shares gained as investors focus on domestic economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:52 IST
Chinese Stocks Cautiously Rise Amid Trade Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese stocks and the yuan showed cautious optimism on Tuesday as investors felt relief over U.S. President Donald Trump refraining from announcing new tariffs during his inauguration. Even though this did not signal improved U.S.-China relations, markets reacted positively to the immediate lack of new economic tensions.

Trump emphasized a broad agenda, including trade reform and deregulation, while ordering a review of U.S. trade deficits. Notably, he did not target China immediately in his inauguration speech, instead floating potential tariffs on imports from neighboring nations like Canada and Mexico. His administration continues to grapple with various trade issues.

Amid this geopolitical backdrop, China's tech sector stocks saw a rise as domestic investors bet on self-sufficiency and governmental stimulation of consumption, reform, and technology upgrading to withstand any economic impact from potential future tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025