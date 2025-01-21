Chinese Stocks Cautiously Rise Amid Trade Uncertainty

Chinese stocks and the yuan showed cautious optimism on Tuesday as investors felt relief over U.S. President Donald Trump refraining from announcing new tariffs during his inauguration. Even though this did not signal improved U.S.-China relations, markets reacted positively to the immediate lack of new economic tensions.

Trump emphasized a broad agenda, including trade reform and deregulation, while ordering a review of U.S. trade deficits. Notably, he did not target China immediately in his inauguration speech, instead floating potential tariffs on imports from neighboring nations like Canada and Mexico. His administration continues to grapple with various trade issues.

Amid this geopolitical backdrop, China's tech sector stocks saw a rise as domestic investors bet on self-sufficiency and governmental stimulation of consumption, reform, and technology upgrading to withstand any economic impact from potential future tariffs.

