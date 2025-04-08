Left Menu

Wall Street Rebounds: Major Indexes Surge as Investors Eye Tariff Talks

Wall Street's indexes saw a substantial rise on Tuesday after a significant selloff. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq surged as investors watched for potential negotiations regarding U.S. tariffs. This rebound gave a hopeful sign to markets that have experienced massive losses in recent weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:05 IST
On Tuesday, Wall Street's main indexes experienced a significant leap after a period of dramatic downturns. Investors appeared optimistic as they anticipated potential tariff negotiations that might ease tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with an impressive rise of 861.5 points, marking a 2.27% increase, positioning itself at 38,827.1.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also saw notable gains of 2.59% and 3.70%, respectively, signaling a momentary buoyancy in a market grappling with volatility.

