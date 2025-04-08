Wall Street Rebounds: Major Indexes Surge as Investors Eye Tariff Talks

On Tuesday, Wall Street's main indexes experienced a significant leap after a period of dramatic downturns. Investors appeared optimistic as they anticipated potential tariff negotiations that might ease tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with an impressive rise of 861.5 points, marking a 2.27% increase, positioning itself at 38,827.1.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also saw notable gains of 2.59% and 3.70%, respectively, signaling a momentary buoyancy in a market grappling with volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)