Trump's Triumphant Return: Pardons, Policies, and Political Provocations

Donald Trump returned to the White House, swiftly showing his influence by pardoning 1,500 supporters involved in the Capitol attack. As he reclaimed the presidency, he moved to implement controversial measures.

Key actions included curbing immigration, with notable impacts on border policies and refugee programs. Trump's administration also repealed numerous Biden-era environmental and diversity policies.

The market response was volatile, with global stocks reacting to Trump's plans, including heavy tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods. His return underscores the divisive nature of his policies and his assertive political stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)