China Stands Firm in Backing WHO Despite U.S. Withdrawal

In a strong statement on Tuesday, China's foreign ministry urged for the strengthening, rather than weakening, of the World Health Organization (WHO) following the United States' decision to withdraw from the agency.

The announcement came after U.S. President Donald Trump declared the country's exit, attracting global attention and sparking debates about the future of global health governance.

Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun reaffirmed China's commitment to supporting the WHO in fulfilling its critical duties, highlighting the significance of international collaboration in addressing global health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)