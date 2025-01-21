China Stands Firm in Backing WHO Despite U.S. Withdrawal
China's foreign ministry emphasizes strengthening the World Health Organization after the U.S. announces its departure. Spokesperson Guo Jiakun reiterates China's support for the WHO's responsibilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:00 IST
- Country:
- China
In a strong statement on Tuesday, China's foreign ministry urged for the strengthening, rather than weakening, of the World Health Organization (WHO) following the United States' decision to withdraw from the agency.
The announcement came after U.S. President Donald Trump declared the country's exit, attracting global attention and sparking debates about the future of global health governance.
Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun reaffirmed China's commitment to supporting the WHO in fulfilling its critical duties, highlighting the significance of international collaboration in addressing global health challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Health Shifts: Vaccines, Mocktails, and Dementia Plans
Global Health Highlights: Tackling Bird Flu, Gas Stove Controversy, and Advancements in Cancer Treatment
Indian Pharma: The Global Healthcare Custodian by 2030
Global Health Alerts: From Executive Orders to Bird Flu Concerns
Global Health Concerns: Fire, Pharma, and Policy Impact