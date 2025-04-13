Delhi's Ambitious Vision: Transforming into a Global Health Tourism Hub

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled ambitious plans to position the city as a global health tourism hub. Speaking at the 70th Foundation Day ceremony of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she emphasized the hospital's excellence and service in healthcare. Gupta criticized the previous administration for neglecting the health sector.

Highlighting the pandemic's impact, Gupta noted that many lives were lost due to delayed treatment, with government response falling short. Despite this, doctors at the hospital provided hope and critical care. Gupta's administration is committed to ensuring accessible, timely, and quality health services for Delhi residents.

The government's healthcare budget this year stands at Rs 12,893 crore, with Rs 2,144 crore dedicated to the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Plans include constructing 24 new hospitals, adding 16,000 beds, and establishing 400 health and wellness centers, aiming to make Delhi a premier medical treatment destination and bolster the economy through health tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)