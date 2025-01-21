Left Menu

Usha Chilukuri Vance: The First Indian-American Second Lady

Usha Chilukuri Vance has made history as the first Indian-American and Hindu Second Lady of the United States after her husband JD Vance was sworn in as Vice President. With her Indian immigrant roots, legal expertise, and supportive role in her husband's political career, Usha is a significant figure in contemporary American politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:18 IST
Usha Chilukuri Vance: The First Indian-American Second Lady
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking moment for diverse representation in American politics, Usha Chilukuri Vance became the first Indian-American and Hindu to hold the position of Second Lady of the United States. Her husband, JD Vance, was inaugurated as the 50th Vice President under Donald Trump's presidency.

During the inauguration ceremony, Usha carried the Bible and their daughter, displaying a blend of her Indian heritage and American identity. President Trump, while addressing a crowd, humorously remarked on choosing her as Vice President due to her intellect, despite succession protocols.

The legal background and immigrant story of Usha Vance, who clerked for notable Supreme Court justices, reflect the increasing political involvement of Indian Americans. A Yale Law School alumna, Usha's partnership with JD highlights the dynamics of interfaith marriage and shared values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025