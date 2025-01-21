Usha Chilukuri Vance: The First Indian-American Second Lady
Usha Chilukuri Vance has made history as the first Indian-American and Hindu Second Lady of the United States after her husband JD Vance was sworn in as Vice President. With her Indian immigrant roots, legal expertise, and supportive role in her husband's political career, Usha is a significant figure in contemporary American politics.
- Country:
- United States
In a groundbreaking moment for diverse representation in American politics, Usha Chilukuri Vance became the first Indian-American and Hindu to hold the position of Second Lady of the United States. Her husband, JD Vance, was inaugurated as the 50th Vice President under Donald Trump's presidency.
During the inauguration ceremony, Usha carried the Bible and their daughter, displaying a blend of her Indian heritage and American identity. President Trump, while addressing a crowd, humorously remarked on choosing her as Vice President due to her intellect, despite succession protocols.
The legal background and immigrant story of Usha Vance, who clerked for notable Supreme Court justices, reflect the increasing political involvement of Indian Americans. A Yale Law School alumna, Usha's partnership with JD highlights the dynamics of interfaith marriage and shared values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
