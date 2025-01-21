Left Menu

Putin and Xi: A Stabilizing Alliance

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized to Chinese President Xi Jinping that the foreign policy partnership between Moscow and Beijing plays a crucial stabilizing role in global affairs. The leaders discussed their ties during a video call, reinforcing their commitment to international collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:11 IST
Putin and Xi: A Stabilizing Alliance
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday that the foreign policy partnership between Moscow and Beijing serves as a stabilizing force in global affairs.

The discussion took place over a video call, highlighting the significant role of their alliance.

The interaction reinforced the two nations' commitment to fostering international stability through collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025