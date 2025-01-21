Putin and Xi: A Stabilizing Alliance
Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized to Chinese President Xi Jinping that the foreign policy partnership between Moscow and Beijing plays a crucial stabilizing role in global affairs. The leaders discussed their ties during a video call, reinforcing their commitment to international collaboration.
Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday that the foreign policy partnership between Moscow and Beijing serves as a stabilizing force in global affairs.
The discussion took place over a video call, highlighting the significant role of their alliance.
The interaction reinforced the two nations' commitment to fostering international stability through collaboration.
