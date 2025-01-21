EU-US Talks: Balancing Interests and Values

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the European Union's preparedness to negotiate with the United States. She emphasized the EU's strategy of engaging early and discussing mutual interests to ensure fruitful negotiations.

Von der Leyen assured that the EU would approach these discussions pragmatically while steadfastly adhering to its core principles. The focus will be on protecting the Union's interests and upholding its values, characterizing these as paramount to the European identity.

The President's comments highlight the EU's commitment to a balanced approach in international negotiations, balancing pragmatism with unwavering principles in engagements with global partners.

