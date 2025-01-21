Left Menu

EU-US Talks: Balancing Interests and Values

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed the EU's readiness to negotiate with the US at the World Economic Forum in Davos. She emphasized the importance of engaging early, discussing common interests, and maintaining the EU's principles while protecting interests and upholding values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:05 IST
EU-US Talks: Balancing Interests and Values
Ursula von der Leyen Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the European Union's preparedness to negotiate with the United States. She emphasized the EU's strategy of engaging early and discussing mutual interests to ensure fruitful negotiations.

Von der Leyen assured that the EU would approach these discussions pragmatically while steadfastly adhering to its core principles. The focus will be on protecting the Union's interests and upholding its values, characterizing these as paramount to the European identity.

The President's comments highlight the EU's commitment to a balanced approach in international negotiations, balancing pragmatism with unwavering principles in engagements with global partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025