Trump's New Term: India-US Ties on a Diplomatic Tightrope

With Donald Trump beginning his second term as US President, experts predict strong continuity in India-US relations despite his unpredictable nature. While bilateral ties are expected to deepen, challenges persist, especially concerning economic policies and defense collaborations. The potential impact on global agreements like the Paris Climate Accord is also highlighted.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:49 IST
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • India

Despite President Donald Trump's unpredictable nature, many foreign policy experts foresee strong continuity in India-US relations under his second administration, although challenges are anticipated.

Taking oath as the 47th President of the United States, Trump announced several executive decisions, claiming the beginning of a 'golden age' for America.

Veteran diplomat Veena Sikri highlighted the potential of Trump's second term in strengthening bilateral ties, while others noted the possible impact on global agreements like the Paris Climate Accord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

