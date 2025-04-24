Judges Scrutinize Trump's Executive Orders Against Law Firms: Legal Battle Intensifies

In a heated legal showdown, U.S. judges are critically assessing President Donald Trump's executive orders aimed at curbing the activities of major law firms WilmerHale and Perkins Coie. The legal actions are claimed to be retaliatory and unconstitutional, sparking significant concern among the judiciary.

Both U.S. District Judges Beryl Howell and Richard Leon have expressed apprehensions over the extensive reach of Trump's orders. As proceedings grip Washington's legal circles, neither judge has reached a decision, though they have hinted at the challenges the White House may face in defending the actions.

The legal community, including hundreds of law firms and numerous attorney groups, has united against the executive measures. They argue these orders are an illegal gambit to deter law firms from aiding clients opposing Trump's interests, igniting resignations in protest while threatening the fabric of legal advocacy.

