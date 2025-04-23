Legal Showdown: Trump's Executive Orders Under Fire

The courtroom was tense as U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell interrogated Justice Department lawyer Richard Lawson. The focus: President Trump's agreements with nine powerhouse law firms, amid concerns over an executive order targeting Perkins Coie. Attorneys for Perkins Coie argue the order is unconstitutional retaliation by the Trump administration.

For two hours, Howell pressed Lawson for details on Trump's deals with firms like Paul Weiss and Skadden Arps, trying to ascertain if the White House formalized these agreements. Lawson, however, couldn't provide additional insights beyond public announcements.

This legal conflict exemplifies escalating tensions between major law firms and Trump's administration. Perkins Coie and WilmerHale face restrictions tied to law firm connections with the president's adversaries, prompting a widespread legal pushback by hundreds of firms and bar associations.

(With inputs from agencies.)