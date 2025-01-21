Left Menu

Kejriwal Slams BJP: A Potential Threat to Free Services in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister, criticized BJP's election manifestos as detrimental, claiming they aim to dismantle free health and education services. He warned that BJP's policies threaten Delhi's welfare, accusing them of targeting schemes benefiting millions in the city. BJP has not yet responded to these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:16 IST
Kejriwal Slams BJP: A Potential Threat to Free Services in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the BJP's election manifestos on Tuesday, describing them as potentially harmful to the welfare of the nation, particularly targeting free health and education services in public institutions.

In a press briefing, Kejriwal accused the BJP of exposing its 'true intentions' and cautioned voters against supporting the party. He alleged that BJP's rise to power could halt free education and healthcare services, posing a grave threat to Delhi's underprivileged citizens.

BJP recently released its first poll manifesto promising financial aid to women and senior citizens. A second manifesto introduced on Tuesday included proposals for free education for needy students, sparking concerns that wider access to free education might be curtailed. Kejriwal argued the BJP's plans jeopardize economic stability for Delhi's middle-class and vulnerable families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025