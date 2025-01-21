Kejriwal Slams BJP: A Potential Threat to Free Services in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister, criticized BJP's election manifestos as detrimental, claiming they aim to dismantle free health and education services. He warned that BJP's policies threaten Delhi's welfare, accusing them of targeting schemes benefiting millions in the city. BJP has not yet responded to these allegations.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the BJP's election manifestos on Tuesday, describing them as potentially harmful to the welfare of the nation, particularly targeting free health and education services in public institutions.
In a press briefing, Kejriwal accused the BJP of exposing its 'true intentions' and cautioned voters against supporting the party. He alleged that BJP's rise to power could halt free education and healthcare services, posing a grave threat to Delhi's underprivileged citizens.
BJP recently released its first poll manifesto promising financial aid to women and senior citizens. A second manifesto introduced on Tuesday included proposals for free education for needy students, sparking concerns that wider access to free education might be curtailed. Kejriwal argued the BJP's plans jeopardize economic stability for Delhi's middle-class and vulnerable families.
