Kejriwal Slams BJP: A Potential Threat to Free Services in Delhi

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the BJP's election manifestos on Tuesday, describing them as potentially harmful to the welfare of the nation, particularly targeting free health and education services in public institutions.

In a press briefing, Kejriwal accused the BJP of exposing its 'true intentions' and cautioned voters against supporting the party. He alleged that BJP's rise to power could halt free education and healthcare services, posing a grave threat to Delhi's underprivileged citizens.

BJP recently released its first poll manifesto promising financial aid to women and senior citizens. A second manifesto introduced on Tuesday included proposals for free education for needy students, sparking concerns that wider access to free education might be curtailed. Kejriwal argued the BJP's plans jeopardize economic stability for Delhi's middle-class and vulnerable families.

