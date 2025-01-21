Left Menu

SDF Stands Firm Against IS Prison Takeover in Syria

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces oppose handing Syrian prisons over to new Islamist rulers amid threats from Islamic State militants. The conflict follows political shifts in Syria, with foreign powers and local factions vying for control, amid security concerns and detainees expressing regret.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a U.S.-backed Kurdish-led faction controlling northern Syria, are resisting the transfer of local prisons to newly established Islamist authorities in Damascus. As Islamic State militants attempt jailbreaks, the international community remains divided on prison control amidst ongoing regional insecurity.

A Kurdish officer estimates 4,500 Islamic State fighters, mostly foreigners, are detained in Hasakah prison alone, forecasting further attempted raids by the group. SDF, having spearheaded efforts against IS for over a decade, maintains a firm stance on its continued role in managing prison safety, amid newly established governance claiming control.

With countries like Turkey advocating for prison transfers and the outgoing U.S. administration supporting current arrangements, tension mounts. Meanwhile, detainees, including those from Western nations, express remorse but remain under vigilant Kurdish oversight, amid debates about their repatriation and the persistence of extremist ideas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

