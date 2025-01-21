SDF Stands Firm Against IS Prison Takeover in Syria

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a U.S.-backed Kurdish-led faction controlling northern Syria, are resisting the transfer of local prisons to newly established Islamist authorities in Damascus. As Islamic State militants attempt jailbreaks, the international community remains divided on prison control amidst ongoing regional insecurity.

A Kurdish officer estimates 4,500 Islamic State fighters, mostly foreigners, are detained in Hasakah prison alone, forecasting further attempted raids by the group. SDF, having spearheaded efforts against IS for over a decade, maintains a firm stance on its continued role in managing prison safety, amid newly established governance claiming control.

With countries like Turkey advocating for prison transfers and the outgoing U.S. administration supporting current arrangements, tension mounts. Meanwhile, detainees, including those from Western nations, express remorse but remain under vigilant Kurdish oversight, amid debates about their repatriation and the persistence of extremist ideas.

