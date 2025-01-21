BJP Unveils Ambitious Promises in Delhi Election Manifesto

The Delhi wing of the Bharatiya Janta Party announced the second segment of its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election on Tuesday. Among the promises are financial aid for students, the expansion of support for PM SVANidhi beneficiaries, probes into major scams, and new welfare initiatives for domestic workers and drivers.

The manifesto outlines plans to double the beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi initiative, aimed at providing low-interest loans to street vendors. This scheme was introduced post-COVID-19 lockdown, as vendors suffered business setbacks and operational challenges.

BJP has committed to extending life insurance worth Rs 10 lakh and accident insurance worth Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, scholarships for children's education and free schooling from kindergarten through post-graduate levels are promised. The manifesto also includes one-time Rs 15,000 aid for competitive exam preparation and compensating travel and application expenses.

An A B R Ambedkar Stipend scheme for Scheduled Caste students in vocational training is proposed. The party seeks cooperative solutions with neighboring states and the central government for key issues in health, transport, electricity, and water.

The BJP vows to investigate allegations of scams in the AAP-led administration, focusing on Delhi Transport Corporation, Mohalla clinics, and the excise policy, the latter of which has been criticized by BJP and Congress. Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders face ongoing scrutiny.

Earlier promises from the BJP include monthly allowances and nutrition kits for women, subsidized cooking gas, and Ayushman Bharat coverage. Voter attention now turns to the three-way contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress, with elections set for February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)