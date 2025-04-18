Left Menu

Delhi Government Recognizes Third Gender in Welfare Schemes

The Delhi government has mandated the inclusion of a 'third gender' option on application forms for all welfare schemes. This initiative, led by Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh, aims to ensure that transgender individuals with disabilities can fully access government benefits and to promote their social inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:44 IST
The Delhi government is taking significant steps to promote inclusivity by adding a 'third gender' option to all welfare scheme application forms. Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh announced this progressive move during a meeting with a delegation of transgender individuals.

This mandatory change, directed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, ensures that trans persons with disabilities can benefit from government schemes, aligning with the administration's commitment to equality and dignity for all citizens. The minister also highlighted various welfare programs aimed at empowering transgender individuals.

In addition to these measures, efforts to raise public awareness about trans rights and social inclusion will be intensified. Singh confirmed that a notification regarding the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules is forthcoming, marking a milestone moment appreciated by the transgender community, who recognize the government's genuine concern for their welfare and rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

