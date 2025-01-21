Political Tempest in Kerala: LDF vs UDF Showdown

The political climate in Kerala intensified on Tuesday, with severe corruption allegations exchanged between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF). The confrontation was ignited during discussions on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address, signaling the start of the 13th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly.

LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan triggered the debate by referencing the tragic suicides of Congress leader N M Vijayan from Wayanad and his son. He directly indicted the opposition's corrupt practices as the catalyst. Ramakrishnan further accused the UDF and Congress of strategically aligning with groups like the BJP and Jamaat-e-Islami purely for political advantage.

The UDF countered these allegations, focusing on the LDF's alleged inaction regarding corruption in the cooperative sector during its lengthy tenure. Highlighting issues like the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scandal, the opposition pointed to a statewide halt in public welfare programs amid significant debt. The contentious permission to establish a brewery was also discussed, challenging the LDF's proclaimed liquor policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)