Ghana Leadership Reshuffle

In a recent strategic move, Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has orchestrated a significant cabinet reshuffle, appointing former communication minister Edward Omane Boamah as the new defence minister.

The presidency announced further appointments, including retired lieutenant colonel Larry Gbevlo-Lartey as a special envoy to the Alliance of Sahel States, a critical role geared towards fostering regional collaborations.

Additionally, the former Finance Minister Seth Emmanuel Terkper has been entrusted with advising the president on economic matters, a position pivotal to steering the country's economic policies and strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)