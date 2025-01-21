Left Menu

Ghana Leadership Reshuffle

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Edward Omane Boamah as the new defence minister. Additionally, Larry Gbevlo-Lartey has been designated as a special envoy to the Alliance of Sahel States, while Seth Emmanuel Terkper has been named presidential advisor on the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:22 IST
Ghana Leadership Reshuffle
President

In a recent strategic move, Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has orchestrated a significant cabinet reshuffle, appointing former communication minister Edward Omane Boamah as the new defence minister.

The presidency announced further appointments, including retired lieutenant colonel Larry Gbevlo-Lartey as a special envoy to the Alliance of Sahel States, a critical role geared towards fostering regional collaborations.

Additionally, the former Finance Minister Seth Emmanuel Terkper has been entrusted with advising the president on economic matters, a position pivotal to steering the country's economic policies and strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025