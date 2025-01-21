Yemen's Political Landscape Shifts with Trump's Return: A Hope for Change
The vice president of Yemen's U.N.-recognised government praised Donald Trump's return as U.S. president as pivotal for countering the Iran-backed Houthis. Aidarous al-Zubaidi highlighted Trump's leadership as contrasting with Biden's, whose policies allegedly empowered the Houthis. He stressed the need for a U.S.-led strategy to address Yemen's ongoing conflict.
Aidarous al-Zubaidi, vice president of Yemen's U.N.-recognised government, hailed Donald Trump's return to the U.S. presidency as a crucial shift to oppose the Iran-backed Houthis.
In an interview at Davos' World Economic Forum, Zubaidi criticized the Biden administration for allegedly enabling Houthi expansion and emphasized Trump's decisive leadership.
He called for a coordinated international strategy to curb the Houthis, noting the urgency in resolving Yemen's long-standing conflict.
