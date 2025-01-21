Yemen's Political Landscape Shifts with Trump's Return: A Hope for Change

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, vice president of Yemen's U.N.-recognised government, hailed Donald Trump's return to the U.S. presidency as a crucial shift to oppose the Iran-backed Houthis.

In an interview at Davos' World Economic Forum, Zubaidi criticized the Biden administration for allegedly enabling Houthi expansion and emphasized Trump's decisive leadership.

He called for a coordinated international strategy to curb the Houthis, noting the urgency in resolving Yemen's long-standing conflict.

