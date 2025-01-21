Left Menu

Yemen's Political Landscape Shifts with Trump's Return: A Hope for Change

The vice president of Yemen's U.N.-recognised government praised Donald Trump's return as U.S. president as pivotal for countering the Iran-backed Houthis. Aidarous al-Zubaidi highlighted Trump's leadership as contrasting with Biden's, whose policies allegedly empowered the Houthis. He stressed the need for a U.S.-led strategy to address Yemen's ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:37 IST
Aidarous al-Zubaidi, vice president of Yemen's U.N.-recognised government, hailed Donald Trump's return to the U.S. presidency as a crucial shift to oppose the Iran-backed Houthis.

In an interview at Davos' World Economic Forum, Zubaidi criticized the Biden administration for allegedly enabling Houthi expansion and emphasized Trump's decisive leadership.

He called for a coordinated international strategy to curb the Houthis, noting the urgency in resolving Yemen's long-standing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

