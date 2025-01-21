Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Reshaping Federal Workforce with New Executive Order

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to make it easier to fire federal agency employees and replace them with political loyalists. This move, reminiscent of a similar order during his first term, is facing legal challenges. The new order creates a 'Schedule Policy/Career' category, exempting thousands from civil service protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move on his first day back in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aiming to ease the firing of thousands of federal agency employees. The order, mirroring a previous 2020 directive later rescinded by President Biden, is under immediate legal scrutiny.

The order introduces the 'Schedule Policy/Career' category, wherein employees can be dismissed more freely, significantly impacting the existing protections for civil service workers. Trump justified this as a measure to enhance agency flexibility, citing challenges from career federal employees resisting leadership directives.

The order's implications could be far-reaching, potentially affecting up to 50,000 federal workers. However, legal challenges and procedural amendments under the Biden administration could delay its implementation, as unions and employees prepare to contest the reclassifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

