Trump's Bold Move: Reshaping Federal Workforce with New Executive Order

In a controversial move on his first day back in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aiming to ease the firing of thousands of federal agency employees. The order, mirroring a previous 2020 directive later rescinded by President Biden, is under immediate legal scrutiny.

The order introduces the 'Schedule Policy/Career' category, wherein employees can be dismissed more freely, significantly impacting the existing protections for civil service workers. Trump justified this as a measure to enhance agency flexibility, citing challenges from career federal employees resisting leadership directives.

The order's implications could be far-reaching, potentially affecting up to 50,000 federal workers. However, legal challenges and procedural amendments under the Biden administration could delay its implementation, as unions and employees prepare to contest the reclassifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)