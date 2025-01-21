Left Menu

SP vs BJP: High-Stakes Battle Unfolds in Milkipur By-Election

Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav accuses BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy ahead of the Milkipur by-election. The SP aims to neutralize BJP's strategies, while Congress supports the SP to counter BJP's influence. The by-election seeks to showcase transparent electoral processes amidst accusations of manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:09 IST
SP vs BJP: High-Stakes Battle Unfolds in Milkipur By-Election
SP MP Dimple Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold accusation, Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament, Dimple Yadav, has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is orchestrating a premeditated conspiracy to sway the upcoming by-election in the Milkipur constituency in their favor. Yadav expressed determination that her party will overcome these challenges to secure victory.

Yadav's statement aligns with SP leader Akhilesh Yadav's calls for transparency in the electoral process, labeling the election a historical event in India's by-election history. The constituency witnessed a seat vacancy following Awadhesh Prasad's election to the Lok Sabha. The by-polls are set for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.

In a strategic move, the Congress party has thrown its weight behind the Samajwadi Party, refraining from fieldsing a candidate in Milkipur. The SP has fielded Ajit Prasad, son of Awadhesh Prasad, while the BJP has nominated Chandrabhan Paswan. To ensure fair polling, SP has demanded webcasting of all polling stations in the constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025