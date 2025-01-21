SP vs BJP: High-Stakes Battle Unfolds in Milkipur By-Election

In a bold accusation, Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament, Dimple Yadav, has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is orchestrating a premeditated conspiracy to sway the upcoming by-election in the Milkipur constituency in their favor. Yadav expressed determination that her party will overcome these challenges to secure victory.

Yadav's statement aligns with SP leader Akhilesh Yadav's calls for transparency in the electoral process, labeling the election a historical event in India's by-election history. The constituency witnessed a seat vacancy following Awadhesh Prasad's election to the Lok Sabha. The by-polls are set for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.

In a strategic move, the Congress party has thrown its weight behind the Samajwadi Party, refraining from fieldsing a candidate in Milkipur. The SP has fielded Ajit Prasad, son of Awadhesh Prasad, while the BJP has nominated Chandrabhan Paswan. To ensure fair polling, SP has demanded webcasting of all polling stations in the constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)