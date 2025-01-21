Historic Meeting: Rubio and Jaishankar Forge US-India Ties
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his first bilateral engagement, highlighting strategic US-India relations. This meeting follows Rubio's inaugural QUAD ministerial, affirming the importance of US alliances in the Indo-Pacific under the new administration.
In a significant diplomatic move, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will engage with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his first bilateral meeting. Jaishankar's visit coincides with the inauguration of President Donald Trump as the 47th US president, marking a pivotal moment in US-India relations.
The meeting, set to take place at the State Department's Foggy Bottom headquarters, follows the first QUAD ministerial – a multilateral meeting comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the US. This underscores the new US administration's commitment to strengthening Indo-Pacific alliances, traditionally prioritizing engagements with Canada, Mexico, or NATO allies.
Rubio, who assumes office with solid support from the Senate, has previously championed legislation favoring US-India technology trade and security collaboration. Known for his firm stance on China, Rubio's diplomatic priorities reflect a strategic pivot towards deepening ties with key Indo-Pacific allies.
