Historic Meeting: Rubio and Jaishankar Forge US-India Ties

In a significant diplomatic move, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will engage with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his first bilateral meeting. Jaishankar's visit coincides with the inauguration of President Donald Trump as the 47th US president, marking a pivotal moment in US-India relations.

The meeting, set to take place at the State Department's Foggy Bottom headquarters, follows the first QUAD ministerial – a multilateral meeting comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the US. This underscores the new US administration's commitment to strengthening Indo-Pacific alliances, traditionally prioritizing engagements with Canada, Mexico, or NATO allies.

Rubio, who assumes office with solid support from the Senate, has previously championed legislation favoring US-India technology trade and security collaboration. Known for his firm stance on China, Rubio's diplomatic priorities reflect a strategic pivot towards deepening ties with key Indo-Pacific allies.

