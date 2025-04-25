Grenade Discovery Sparks Security Alert at Border Outpost
A labourer discovered a hand grenade while working on a fence at the Gatti Hayat border outpost. The Border Security Force was informed, and upon inspection, the object was confirmed as a rusty grenade, missing several components. Security measures were promptly escalated as a precaution.
A routine task turned into a security incident at the Gatti Hayat border outpost when a labourer stumbled upon a hazardous item.
The individual, engaged in fence repairs, noticed an iron-like object and quickly alerted the Border Security Force (BSF) troops stationed nearby.
Officials confirmed the object was a hand grenade, minus its pin, lever, and base cap, prompting an immediate security response to ensure the safety of the area.
