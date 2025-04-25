Left Menu

Grenade Discovery Sparks Security Alert at Border Outpost

A labourer discovered a hand grenade while working on a fence at the Gatti Hayat border outpost. The Border Security Force was informed, and upon inspection, the object was confirmed as a rusty grenade, missing several components. Security measures were promptly escalated as a precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:12 IST
Grenade Discovery Sparks Security Alert at Border Outpost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A routine task turned into a security incident at the Gatti Hayat border outpost when a labourer stumbled upon a hazardous item.

The individual, engaged in fence repairs, noticed an iron-like object and quickly alerted the Border Security Force (BSF) troops stationed nearby.

Officials confirmed the object was a hand grenade, minus its pin, lever, and base cap, prompting an immediate security response to ensure the safety of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025