NEET Integration and New Roadmap for Physiotherapy in Karnataka
Karnataka is now aligning physiotherapy course admissions with NEET, seeking to enhance standards. The course duration extends to five years, promoting deeper clinical exposure. An international conference highlighted the role of physiotherapists and plans for a global-standard curriculum. Demand for trained professionals is recognized with plans for more courses.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's Minister for Medical Education, Sharan Prakash Patil, announced that admissions for physiotherapy courses will now require NEET, as part of a national effort for uniformity in medical education.
Patil stated that the duration of physiotherapy courses is extended to five years. Speaking at Karnataka Physiocon-25, an international physiotherapy conference, Patil underscored the importance of physiotherapists in health care, from childbirth to elderly care.
Yagna Shukla, Chairperson of the National Commission for Allied and Health Professionals, announced plans for a 'One Nation, One Curriculum' initiative. The conference also showcased research from over 800 papers and featured experts from Israel, Australia, and Nepal.
