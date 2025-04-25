VHP Rallies Shake Kolkata: Demands for Action After Pahalgam Attack

On Friday, Kolkata witnessed two significant rallies organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), as the group protested the recent Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 casualties.

The demonstrators passionately voiced their disapproval of Pakistan and called for swift action from the Narendra Modi government against those responsible for the attack.

In addition to seeking justice for the victims, the rallies also advocated for an end to the alleged persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, causing major traffic disruptions in the city's central areas.

