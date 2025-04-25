Left Menu

VHP Rallies Shake Kolkata: Demands for Action After Pahalgam Attack

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists protested in Kolkata against the Pahalgam terror attack. The rallies, which paralyzed the city center, called for immediate government action against the attackers and demanded justice for persecuted Hindus in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:11 IST
VHP Rallies Shake Kolkata: Demands for Action After Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Kolkata witnessed two significant rallies organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), as the group protested the recent Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 casualties.

The demonstrators passionately voiced their disapproval of Pakistan and called for swift action from the Narendra Modi government against those responsible for the attack.

In addition to seeking justice for the victims, the rallies also advocated for an end to the alleged persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, causing major traffic disruptions in the city's central areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT merge to revolutionize urban mobility with real-time smart traffic optimization

AI drives better ESG outcomes through efficiency and supply chain innovation

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025