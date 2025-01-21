Supreme Court Boosts Oklahoma Death Row Inmate's Case Over Sexist Stereotyping

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday bolstered the case for Brenda Andrew, a female Oklahoma inmate on death row, by striking down a prior court's dismissal of her appeal. Andrew was convicted for the 2001 murder of her estranged husband, Robert Andrew, at their Oklahoma City home.

Her lawyers argued in court that her 2004 trial was marred by "sexist stereotyping," with the prosecution introducing evidence about her sex life and clothing choices. Prosecutors alleged she murdered her husband with co-conspirator James Pavatt to collect on his $800,000 life insurance.

The Supreme Court's decision revives debate over due process rights and the impact of gender-based biases in legal proceedings. The case highlights complex intersections of legal ethics, gender stereotypes, and the rights of defendants in criminal trials.

