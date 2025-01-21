Marco Rubio Sworn in as Secretary of State

Vice President JD Vance has taken the historic step of swearing in Marco Rubio as the new Secretary of State. This appointment marks Rubio as the first of President Trump's Cabinet nominees to assume office.

In his initial address, Rubio articulated a clear priority for his tenure: advancing the interests of the United States. He stressed that any actions by the government and the State Department must contribute to making the nation stronger, safer, or more prosperous.

Vice President Vance, who has previously served alongside Rubio in the Senate, characterized him as a 'bipartisan solutions seeker,' indicating a collaborative approach to foreign policy under Rubio's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)