Left Menu

Marco Rubio Sworn in as Secretary of State

Vice President JD Vance has sworn in Marco Rubio as Secretary of State. Rubio emphasized strengthening U.S. interests as a priority. He stated that governmental actions must enhance the nation's strength, safety, or prosperity. Vance praised Rubio for his bipartisan solutions-seeking approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:54 IST
Marco Rubio Sworn in as Secretary of State
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

Vice President JD Vance has taken the historic step of swearing in Marco Rubio as the new Secretary of State. This appointment marks Rubio as the first of President Trump's Cabinet nominees to assume office.

In his initial address, Rubio articulated a clear priority for his tenure: advancing the interests of the United States. He stressed that any actions by the government and the State Department must contribute to making the nation stronger, safer, or more prosperous.

Vice President Vance, who has previously served alongside Rubio in the Senate, characterized him as a 'bipartisan solutions seeker,' indicating a collaborative approach to foreign policy under Rubio's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025