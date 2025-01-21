Zelenskyy Seeks Global Support in Quest for Peace

In a candid conversation at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, revealed US President Donald Trump's interest in ending the ongoing war. However, Zelenskyy noted a lack of clarity about Trump's strategy for achieving peace.

The Ukrainian leader stressed the importance of diplomatic discussions involving Russian President, Vladimir Putin, as a means to progress towards peace. Zelenskyy asserted that Ukraine is the victim in this conflict, initiated by Putin.

Zelenskyy's remarks underscored the significant roles of the US and Europe in any peace efforts, calling for broader international participation, including nations from the Global South, to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive peace process.

