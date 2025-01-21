Zelenskyy Seeks Global Support in Quest for Peace
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed uncertainty regarding US President Donald Trump's vision for ending the war and emphasized the necessity of involving Russian President Vladimir Putin in peace talks. Zelenskyy highlighted the crucial roles of the US and Europe in the process, inviting global participation.
In a candid conversation at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, revealed US President Donald Trump's interest in ending the ongoing war. However, Zelenskyy noted a lack of clarity about Trump's strategy for achieving peace.
The Ukrainian leader stressed the importance of diplomatic discussions involving Russian President, Vladimir Putin, as a means to progress towards peace. Zelenskyy asserted that Ukraine is the victim in this conflict, initiated by Putin.
Zelenskyy's remarks underscored the significant roles of the US and Europe in any peace efforts, calling for broader international participation, including nations from the Global South, to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive peace process.
