Left Menu

Odisha Assembly Set for Budget Session 2024

The budget session of Odisha Assembly will commence on February 13, 2024, featuring Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati's address. With 29 working days, the session will include discussions on various legislative matters, budget presentation by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and deliberations on departmental grants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:15 IST
Odisha Assembly Set for Budget Session 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Assembly is gearing up for its budget session, scheduled to begin on February 13, 2024. The session will be inaugurated with an address by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, marking the start of 29 working days packed with legislative activities.

Significant dates include February 17, when Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, also the state's finance minister, is set to present the budget. Discussions on the Governor's address will be conducted on February 14 and 15, followed by a general debate on the budget on February 20 and 21.

The Appropriation Bill will be introduced on March 29, with a comprehensive review of demands for grants scheduled from March 10 to March 28. Reports from Departmentally Related Standing Committees will be tabled on March 7, promising a robust session ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025