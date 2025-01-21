Odisha Assembly Set for Budget Session 2024

The Odisha Assembly is gearing up for its budget session, scheduled to begin on February 13, 2024. The session will be inaugurated with an address by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, marking the start of 29 working days packed with legislative activities.

Significant dates include February 17, when Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, also the state's finance minister, is set to present the budget. Discussions on the Governor's address will be conducted on February 14 and 15, followed by a general debate on the budget on February 20 and 21.

The Appropriation Bill will be introduced on March 29, with a comprehensive review of demands for grants scheduled from March 10 to March 28. Reports from Departmentally Related Standing Committees will be tabled on March 7, promising a robust session ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)