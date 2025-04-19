Lionel Messi Dispels Argentina-Mexico World Cup Rivalry Rumors

Lionel Messi has downplayed the notion of a heated rivalry between Argentina and Mexico, asserting that perceived tensions are merely media fabrications. This clarification follows after video footage emerged, suggesting a tense incident involving Messi and a Mexican jersey during the 2022 World Cup.

The footage, captured in the aftermath of the Mexico versus Argentina group match, saw Messi appearing to nudge the jersey of Mexico captain Andres Guardado, sparking widespread media speculation. However, Messi addressed these rumors, stating, "They put themselves in a position of having a rivalry with us that doesn't really exist." He further emphasized the absence of animosity, noting, "There is no comparison between Argentina and Mexico and I don't know where it comes from."

Messi, a renowned footballer with multiple accolades to his name, reiterated his admiration for Mexico, highlighting the fans' warmth and respect towards him. He reflected on his goal against Mexico at the World Cup, recalling it as a pivotal moment that reignited Argentina's campaign, rather than any fan-induced pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)