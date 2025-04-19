Left Menu

Legal Battle to Reinstate International Students' Status Amid Trump Crackdown

A class action lawsuit filed by ACLU affiliates seeks to restore the legal status of over 100 international students in New England and Puerto Rico, affected by a Trump administration crackdown. Many students unexpectedly lost their visas, facing deportation and disruption to their education.

In a significant legal move, affiliates of the American Civil Liberties Union filed a class action lawsuit on Friday, challenging the Trump administration's crackdown on international students. The lawsuit seeks to reinstate the legal status of students caught in immigration limbo, fearing deportation and interruption to their studies.

The legal action represents over 100 students from New England and Puerto Rico, highlighting the essential role international students play in the academic community. Gilless Bissonnette, the ACLU of New Hampshire's legal director, emphasized that no administration should bypass the law, endangering students' education and legal standing.

Since March, numerous students across the country have faced visa revocations or terminations of legal status, with little to no notice, leaving their academic futures precarious. Cases such as Manikanta Pasula's and Hangrui Zhang's underline the challenges, as they strive to complete their studies amid uncertain immigration status.

