Shake-up at IRS: Michael Faulkender Appointed Acting Commissioner

Michael Faulkender has been appointed as the acting IRS commissioner, replacing Gary Shapley. The change was necessary after Shapley's appointment by Elon Musk without Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's knowledge. The appointment sparked controversy within the government, outlining the IRS's ongoing reform efforts under Treasury's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 03:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 03:22 IST
In a significant move, Michael Faulkender has been appointed acting commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), replacing Gary Shapley. This decision was confirmed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who emphasized the need for restoring trust within the IRS.

The New York Times reported that Shapley, previously appointed by Elon Musk without Bessent's knowledge, held the position for a brief period. Musk's Department of Government Efficiency was allegedly behind Shapley's appointment, which was not sanctioned by Bessent.

The transition comes amidst an ongoing reform investigation at the IRS. Faulkender's past experience with the Treasury is expected to guide efforts against the IRS's politicization until the Senate confirms former Representative Billy Long as the permanent commissioner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

