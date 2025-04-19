River Plate Roars: Dominant Victory Ends Draw Streak

In a commanding performance, River Plate ended their sequence of four straight draws by securing a 3-0 win against Gimnasia La Plata during the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament on Friday.

The breakthrough came when Sebastian Driussi netted a close-range goal ten minutes before halftime, following some initial resistance from Gimnasia's defense.

Franco Mastantuono extended the lead with an adept finish off Driussi's assist, while Rodrigo Aliendro capped the victory with a goal eight minutes before the final whistle. The result sees River Plate solidify their position as third in Group B, accruing 25 points, while Gimnasia trails in 12th with 13 points.

