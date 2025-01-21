Left Menu

Modi's Strategic Guidance: Strengthening Delhi's Booth Workers for the Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address Delhi's BJP booth-level workers via video-conference ahead of the February assembly elections. The interaction, part of the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' initiative, will involve dialogue with select workers and include participation from key BJP figures and allied parties.

In a strategic move to gear up for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address booth-level workers of the Delhi BJP via video-conferencing. This interaction is part of the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' program aimed at reinforcing grassroots party strength.

Kuljeet Singh Chahal, the national coordinator for the NaMo App and a leader within the Bharatiya Janata Party, announced that the engagement will take place at 1 pm on Wednesday. It will reach workers spanning 13,033 booths across all of Delhi's 256 wards, some of whom will have the chance to converse directly with Modi.

The event will feature participation from BJP's Delhi election in-charge Baijayant Panda, as well as other notable leaders, candidates from BJP and its allies, and members of the 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast team, highlighting its significance in the party's electoral campaign.

