BJP Elects New Leaders Across Jammu Region

In a strategic move to reinforce its organizational structure, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP has appointed new presidents for its 15 organisational districts in the Jammu region.

The announcement was made by Rakesh Mahajan, who serves as the returning officer for the BJP's organisational elections, amidst the party's ongoing Sangathan Parv initiatives.

The newly elected leaders, including Rinku Chowdhary for Jammu Border and Asha Sharma for Samba, are tasked with leading the party forward in democratic and effective manners.

(With inputs from agencies.)