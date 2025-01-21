Left Menu

BJP Elects New Leaders Across Jammu Region

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP announced the election of district presidents for its 15 organisational districts in the Jammu region. The process is part of the ongoing Sangathan Parv. The newly elected leaders aim to uphold democratic values as they head various districts including Jammu, Basohli, Kathua, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to reinforce its organizational structure, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP has appointed new presidents for its 15 organisational districts in the Jammu region.

The announcement was made by Rakesh Mahajan, who serves as the returning officer for the BJP's organisational elections, amidst the party's ongoing Sangathan Parv initiatives.

The newly elected leaders, including Rinku Chowdhary for Jammu Border and Asha Sharma for Samba, are tasked with leading the party forward in democratic and effective manners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

