Britain's New Fiscal Direction: Zero-Based Spending Review

Britain's deputy finance minister, Darren Jones, has announced the launch of the first zero based review of government spending in 17 years. Financial aid will only be allocated to departments meeting specific criteria. This marks a shift towards scrutinizing existing budgets rigorously to achieve savings and efficiency.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's fiscal management is poised for transformation as Darren Jones, the deputy finance minister, unveils the first zero-based review of government spending in nearly two decades. According to Jones, financial assistance from the Treasury will be contingent on departments fulfilling new review requirements and achieving a target of at least 5% in savings and efficiencies.

Speaking at the Institute for Government's annual conference, Jones set a firm tone, emphasizing a move away from traditional budget negotiations. He underscored that future funding in support of new governmental priorities will only be accessible to those departments that have successfully met the criteria of the stringent zero-based review.

Jones stressed a commitment to accountability by indicating that financial scrutiny will extend beyond merely augmenting current budgets. He affirmed that every pound of existing budgets will be rigorously assessed, reflecting a more disciplined approach in Britain's financial governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

