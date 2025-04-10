Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to Bolster Economic Ties with Argentina

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to meet Argentine President Javier Milei to fortify economic ties and show support for Argentina's reforms. This marks Bessent's first overseas trip post-appointment, timed with the IMF's anticipated $20 billion loan approval. The discussions aim to solidify bilateral economic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:57 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to Bolster Economic Ties with Argentina
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is scheduled to meet Argentina's President Javier Milei next week in Buenos Aires to express support for the country's ongoing economic reforms. The announcement, made on Thursday, underscores the U.S. commitment to strengthening economic ties with Argentina, a nation striving to stabilize its troubled economy.

This upcoming visit, Bessent's inaugural foreign trip since assuming his role, coincides with the International Monetary Fund's imminent approval of a $20 billion loan deal for Argentina. The loan is crucial for Argentina's recovery from a severe economic crisis marked by soaring inflation, recession, and dwindling foreign currency reserves.

Bessent holds a pivotal position in managing U.S. interests in the IMF and the World Bank, and his discussions with Milei are expected to focus on furthering economic cooperation. The U.S. Treasury has praised Milei's reform initiatives, indicating strong U.S. support for Argentina's economic agenda, a centerpiece of Milei's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025