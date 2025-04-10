U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to Bolster Economic Ties with Argentina

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is scheduled to meet Argentina's President Javier Milei next week in Buenos Aires to express support for the country's ongoing economic reforms. The announcement, made on Thursday, underscores the U.S. commitment to strengthening economic ties with Argentina, a nation striving to stabilize its troubled economy.

This upcoming visit, Bessent's inaugural foreign trip since assuming his role, coincides with the International Monetary Fund's imminent approval of a $20 billion loan deal for Argentina. The loan is crucial for Argentina's recovery from a severe economic crisis marked by soaring inflation, recession, and dwindling foreign currency reserves.

Bessent holds a pivotal position in managing U.S. interests in the IMF and the World Bank, and his discussions with Milei are expected to focus on furthering economic cooperation. The U.S. Treasury has praised Milei's reform initiatives, indicating strong U.S. support for Argentina's economic agenda, a centerpiece of Milei's administration.

