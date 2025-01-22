Trump Rolls Back Immigration Restrictions

The Trump administration has reversed guidance set during President Biden's term, lifting restrictions on federal immigration arrests at sensitive locations such as schools, hospitals, and churches. This move, announced on Tuesday, marks a shift away from the protective measures put in place in 2021.

Benjamine Huffman, Acting Homeland Security Secretary, rescinded the former order and issued a new directive limiting the use of 'parole'—a mechanism previously employed by Biden to allow hundreds of thousands of migrants temporary legal entry into the United States.

These actions are part of a series of executive orders issued by President Trump on Monday, aimed at intensifying efforts to reduce illegal immigration and expedite the deportation of millions of undocumented immigrants. The changes have sparked concerns nationwide, as educational, medical, and religious institutions brace for potential impacts from these enforcement measures.

