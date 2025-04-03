Illegal Stay Ends in Deportation: Bangladesh National Apprehended in Delhi
Delhi Police have detained a Bangladeshi national, Md Sadikur Rahman, in Mahipalpur for overstaying his visa. Originally visiting for medical treatment, Rahman continued to stay illegally. Authorities sent him to the FRRO deportation centre, and efforts are ongoing to locate more illegal migrants.
Delhi Police have apprehended a Bangladeshi national residing illegally in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur. The individual, Md Sadikur Rahman, 25, initially came to India for medical reasons but overstayed his visa, according to official reports on Thursday.
Acting on intelligence, a police team detained Rahman, who had been moving between hotels. During his interrogation, Rahman admitted to his unlawful stay after his visa had expired. The authorities carried out necessary legal procedures upon his detention.
Subsequently, Rahman was transferred to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) deportation centre. Police operations are continuing to track and deport other illegal migrants, as investigations reveal more cases of unauthorized stays.
(With inputs from agencies.)
