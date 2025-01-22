Trump's Reshuffle: A New Era in Federal Bureaucracy

In a bold move to reshape the federal bureaucracy, former U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed plans to dismiss over 1,000 appointees from prior administrations. This contentious decision reflects Trump's effort to align government personnel with his vision to 'Make America Great Again.' Among those immediately affected are high-profile individuals such as celebrity chef Jose Andres and former top military officer Mark Milley.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump posted early Tuesday morning about the immediate removal of Andres, Milley, former Iran envoy Brian Hook, and ex-Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. While some, like Andres and Bottoms, claim they had already resigned before Trump's inauguration, the move signifies a larger purge aimed at eliminating opposition to Trump's policies.

Trump's broader strategy includes weakening civil service protections and demanding federal employees return to in-office work, a move his allies argue will hold the bureaucracy accountable. This shake-up marks the beginning of Trump's efforts to dismantle what he terms the 'deep state,' with thousands more potentially facing job insecurity under the proposed 'Schedule F' classification.

(With inputs from agencies.)