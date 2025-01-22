Trump's Post-Election Tour: Promises and Politics

Donald Trump outlined plans for his inaugural trip after securing the presidency, highlighting visits to storm-damaged North Carolina, fire-ravaged Los Angeles, and politically significant Nevada. He assured federal assistance for recovery efforts and suggested that budget negotiations with Democrats may be easier due to Los Angeles's pressing financial needs.

In a statement made on Tuesday, the president promised ongoing government funding for aid, especially in areas he claimed the Democrats had neglected. Trump shared that his visit to Nevada is to express gratitude for the unexpected Republican victory in a state known for its Democratic lean in presidential races.

Following discussions with Republican leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Trump expressed confidence in the upcoming budget negotiations, hinting that the events in Los Angeles could simplify talks as Democrats are expected to seek additional support for recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)