Quad Nations Reaffirm Unity Against China's Influence

The United States, Australia, India, and Japan have reaffirmed their commitment to countering China's growing influence after a Quad meeting of top diplomats. This marks the first diplomatic engagement since President Donald Trump resumed office, signaling the administration's prioritization of addressing Chinese assertiveness.

Key issues discussed during the Washington talks included a shared dedication to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, regional defense collaboration, and challenges posed by China's territorial claims. Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya also highlighted the security threat from North Korea and Japan's ongoing military development in response.

Trade and investment were also on the agenda, with Japan urging the U.S. to foster a stable environment for bilateral investments. The meeting underlined the Quad's resolve in advancing cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection, while tension surrounding the AUKUS alliance adds complexity to the region's dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)