Kejriwal Demands Apology Over Verma's Remarks on Punjabis

In a heated exchange, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal called out BJP rival Parvesh Verma for insulting the Punjabi community, demanding an apology from both Verma and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kejriwal's remarks came after Verma accused him of exploiting resources from AAP-ruled Punjab to campaign in the New Delhi seat and suggested a security threat posed by Punjabis in the capital.

Kejriwal defended the Punjabi community's contributions to Delhi and criticized Verma's statement as divisive, calling for a retraction of comments and an acknowledgment of Punjabis' integral role in the nation's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)