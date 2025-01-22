Left Menu

Kejriwal Demands Apology Over Verma's Remarks on Punjabis

Arvind Kejriwal criticizes BJP leader Parvesh Verma, demanding an apology for remarks against Punjabis. Verma accused Kejriwal of using Punjab's resources for campaigning and implied that Punjabis posed a security threat. Kejriwal highlighted Punjabis' contributions and demanded apologies from Verma and Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:43 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
In a heated exchange, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal called out BJP rival Parvesh Verma for insulting the Punjabi community, demanding an apology from both Verma and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kejriwal's remarks came after Verma accused him of exploiting resources from AAP-ruled Punjab to campaign in the New Delhi seat and suggested a security threat posed by Punjabis in the capital.

Kejriwal defended the Punjabi community's contributions to Delhi and criticized Verma's statement as divisive, calling for a retraction of comments and an acknowledgment of Punjabis' integral role in the nation's history.

