EU's Strength Against Russia: A Realistic Approach

Kaja Kallas, EU foreign policy chief, emphasized the EU's capacity to outspend and outproduce Russia, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's focus on strength. Speaking at the European Defence Agency's annual conference, she stated that the EU has previously offered too many alternatives to Russia.

Updated: 22-01-2025 13:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has the capabilities to outmatch Russia financially and industrially, asserted Kaja Kallas, the EU foreign policy chief, in a strong statement on Wednesday. Her remarks come as a response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's continued emphasis on strength and power.

Speaking at the European Defence Agency's annual conference, Kallas highlighted the EU's capacity, saying that while some perceive her as a 'Russia hawk,' she is merely being realistic about the situation with Russia.

She further pointed out that the EU has for too long been providing Russia with alternatives, suggesting a need for a more strategic stance in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

