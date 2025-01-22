EU's Strength Against Russia: A Realistic Approach

The European Union has the capabilities to outmatch Russia financially and industrially, asserted Kaja Kallas, the EU foreign policy chief, in a strong statement on Wednesday. Her remarks come as a response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's continued emphasis on strength and power.

Speaking at the European Defence Agency's annual conference, Kallas highlighted the EU's capacity, saying that while some perceive her as a 'Russia hawk,' she is merely being realistic about the situation with Russia.

She further pointed out that the EU has for too long been providing Russia with alternatives, suggesting a need for a more strategic stance in the future.

