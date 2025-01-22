Congress Alleges Multi-Crore Health Scam by Delhi CM Kejriwal

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken has leveled serious allegations against Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of orchestrating a health-related scam worth Rs 382 crore. According to Maken, one of 14 Comptroller and Auditor General reports indicates a fraudulent practice under Kejriwal's regime concerning health expenditures.

Maken claims the CAG reports reveal excessive spending of Rs 382.52 crore on three hospital projects, surpassing their tender estimates. He suggests Kejriwal intentionally blocked these reports from being presented in the Vidhan Sabha to hide these irregularities. Additionally, Maken cites decade-long delays in hospital constructions initiated during Congress' tenure.

The Congress representative further criticized the AAP government for lapsing Rs 2,623 crore of infrastructural funds between 2016 and 2022 and underutilizing 56% of a COVID-19 relief grant from the central government. Alarmingly, medical staff shortages of up to 96% in some hospitals were also noted in the CAG documents.

